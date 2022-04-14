DEER LODGE, Mont. - A Deer Lodge man is in custody after a reported shooting on Gilbert Ave.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles reports the sheriff’s office was notified of a possible shooting on Gilbert Ave. in Deer Lodge Wednesday morning.

A victim, identified as 38-year-old Bradley John Masters, was taken to the Deer Lodge Medical Center for his injuries.

Deer Lodge Police Officers and deputies from the Powell County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched and a lockdown was put in place for locals as the suspect had reportedly left before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was found in a vehicle outside of Deer Lodge, and a pursuit began after an initial attempt to get him to stop.

A deputy and other responding officers engaged in the pursuit, and the suspect vehicle continued on for about six and a half miles before ending up on private property.

Sheriff Roselles says he was eventually able to talk to the suspect and get him out of the vehicle and he was arrested without further incident.

Erik Christiaan Holland, 23 of Deer Lodge is being held at the Powell County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Deliberate Homicide, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Endangerment. Additional charges are expected at a later date.

“The Powell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Deer Lodge Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol for their assistance in the matter,” Sheriff Roselles said.