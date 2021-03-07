CORVALLIS, Mont. - A minor was killed and another person was injured in a head on crash north of Corvallis Friday.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was making a right-hand curve on S-269 when the driver lost control and went into the oncoming lane of traffic.
The Volkswagen then hit a 2011 Dodge Ram towing a horse trailer head-on.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 17-year-old from Stevensville, was pronounced dead on arrival and the driver of the Dodge, a 20-year-old from Great Falls was sent to a hospital.
Road conditions at the time were reportedly dry and speed is a suspected factor in the crash.