MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday.

Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn.

The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer head-on.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 62-year-old woman from Missoula, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

