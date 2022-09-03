MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday.
Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn.
The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer head-on.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 62-year-old woman from Missoula, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.