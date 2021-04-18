CLINTON, Mont. - One person was killed and four were injured following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-90 near Clinton on April 13.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 1998 BMW 528 was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-90 when it hit a 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe on the rear driver-side door.
After the collision, the Hyundai went off the left side of the road, rolled multiple times and came to a rest on its passenger side.
The driver of the BMW, a 59-year-old man from Benton, Kentucky, was transported to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old from Rochester, Minnesota, along with three passengers, 19,19 and 18-years-old, also from Rochester, was also transported to St. Patrick’s Hospital.
According to MPH, a 19-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. The 19-year-old later succumbed to his injuries on April 16.
The other individuals involved in the crash were reported to have been wearing seatbelts at the time.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.