CLINTON, Mont. - A 57-year-old was killed in a crash on I-90 Friday morning.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F350 was driving eastbound on I-90 pulling an empty vehicle dolly when it went off on the right side of the road.
The driver reportedly over-corrected to the left and went through the median before overturning and coming to a rest in the middle of the westbound lane on the truck's top.
Road conditions at the time are reported to have been bare and dry.
Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.