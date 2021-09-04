GOLD CREEK, Mont. - One person was killed in a crash on I-90 near Gold Creek Saturday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that around 6:28 am, a 2010 Honda Civic went off I-90 and into the median before jumping the crossover.
The Civic was then reportedly airborne for over 100 feet before landing on the ground and flipping multiple times.
According to MHP, the driver, a 28-year-old man from Polson, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
Drugs and speed are suspected factors in the crash.