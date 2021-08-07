MISSOULA, Mont. - One was killed after a head-on collision at the intersection of Mullan Road and Schmidt Road outside of Missoula Saturday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a 2018 Chevy Malibu driving westbound on Mullan Road entered the intersection with Schmidt Road and drove over the center line into the wrong lane.
A 2006 Toyota Tacoma in the eastbound lane was hit head-on by the Chevy Malibu.
The driver of the Chevy Malibu, a 74-year-old man from Missoula was taken to the hospital but passed away in the ER.
The Driver of the Tacoma, a 42-year-old woman from Missoula was injured and taken to the hospital, and a 26-year-old passenger was reportedly not injured.
At this time an investigation is ongoing.