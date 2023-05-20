MISSOULA, Mont. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Missoula Friday.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Traverse was westbound on Cote Ln. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign and entered an intersection in the path of a Ford F-350.
The Ford hit the driver’s side of the Chevrolet, forcing it into the north ditch where it tipped and rolled.
The Ford continued towards the Chevrolet and came to a rest on top of it.
A 34-year-old woman from Missoula driving the Chevrolet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. An 11-year-old passenger was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to St. Patrick's for his injuries.
Both people in the Ford were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and the driver, a 41-year-old man from Missoula was injured and taken to St. Patrick's. A 14-year-old passenger was uninjured.
Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.