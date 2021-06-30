MISSOULA, Mont. - One person was killed and two were minorly injured in a crash on I-90 near Missoula Tuesday around 4 p.m.
According to Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report, the vehicle was heading eastbound when it went left into a median, went back to the back to the righthand side and overcorrected to the left.
The vehicle overturned in the lefthand eastbound lane, rolled into the median and stopped in the left westbound lane on I-90, MHP said.
All four people were brought to St. Patrick's Hospital where the 26-year-old female driver from Spokane, Washington was declared dead.
MHP said the other three passengers were a 22-year-old woman, a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl--all from Spokane. Two of the passengers were treated for minor injuries and one was uninjured. It is unclear which passengers were injured and which was uninjured.
All four people were wearing their seatbelts, according to MHP.