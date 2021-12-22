SUPERIOR, Mont. - One person was killed and two others were injured after two semi-trucks collided on I-90 near Superior Tuesday.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a 2018 Freightliner and trailer was westbound on I-90 when it skidded into the median and jackknifed into the westbound line while sliding.
The Freightliner was then struck by a 2000 Kenworth and trailer in the eastbound lane before it continued into the embankment of the south side of the road.
The occupants of the Freightliner, a 26-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Minneapolis, Minnesota were transported to the hospital with injuries. The 41-year-old man was reported to not be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A 67-year-old man from Woodland, Washington succumbed to his injuries on the scene. He was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Speed is a suspected factor in the crash and road conditions at the time were reported to be snow-packed and icy.