Road work ahead - Vault

MISSOULA, Mont. - One northbound lane on Reserve Street North will be shutting down between South Seventh Street West and South Fifth Street West for concrete repairs Wednesday.

A release from the Montana Department of Transportation said the construction will be taking place approximately from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the construction, drivers should expect delays, slower speeds, and one-lane traffic in the work zone.

Drivers should slowdown, obey speed limits and leave enough room for crews to work in the work zone. 

News For You