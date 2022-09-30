UPDATE: SEPT. 30 AT 12:47

The section of Broadway between Ryman and Higgins in downtown Missoula has reopened after it shut down due to a police investigation.

The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook law enforcement arrested one person.

There is still no threat to the public, and traffic is continuing as normal.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A police investigation is closing off Broadway between Ryman and Higgins in Missoula Friday.

The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook there is no threat to the public.

MPD will release more information as it becomes available.