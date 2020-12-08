MISSOULA – One person is dead, and the shooter is at large after an incident on East Broadway in Missoula on Tuesday.
According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Travis Welsh, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments Tuesday afternoon. A person of interest was seen fleeing the area after the shots were fired. Police are currently trying to find that person.
The search area spans from Easy Street in East Missoula to the Van Buren walking bridge along the northside of the Clark Fork River.
An alert from the University of Montana campus sent around 4 PM, urged people to avoid the area near the Creekside Apartments on East Broadway, as well as the riverfront area. A second alert just after 5:15 PM confirmed police are searching both sides of the river, east of the Madison Street bridge.
UM PD described the person seen leaving the scene as a white adult male in his 30's approximately 6 foot tall, 198 pound with shoulder length dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, jeans and dark shoes.
People are still asked to avoid the area entirely.