UPDATE: 9:55 A.M.
One person was pronounced dead on scene after the airplane crash at the Hamilton Airport Tuesday morning.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the person who died was a man from Hamilton and he was the only person on the airplane. He was pronounced dead on scene due to the impact of the crash.
RCSO said in the Facebook post they will release his identity after his family has the chance to inform friends and loved ones.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, according to RCSO.
UPDATE: 9:23 A.M.
The Ravalli County Airport manager told us the airplane that crashed Tuesday is a privately owned P-40.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
HAMILTON, Mont. - An airplane crash at the Hamilton airport Tuesday is under investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
