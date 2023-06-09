The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
MISSOULA, Mont. - At 2:11 a.m. this morning, a caller reported that they had been shot by another person in the residence, located in the 7000 block of Azalea Drive. The caller also reported that the shooter had then shot themselves.
Additional details were given of numerous weapons inside the home and the whereabouts and condition of the shooter was unknown. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was mobilized and responded to the scene. Medical was staged until SRT had secured the scene and ensured the safety of additional responders and the public.
Shortly after 4:00 a.m., SRT located the shooter deceased inside the residence. The wounded individual was transported for additional medical care and their current condition is unknown at this time.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are actively investigating the incident. More details will be provided as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.