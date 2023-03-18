UPDATE AT 3:46 PM:
More information has been shared on a situation that had multiple law enforcement agencies called to St. Regis Saturday.
It all started when the Montana Highway Patrol told the Mineral County Sheriff's Office of a vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Idaho.
Mineral County Undersheriff Wayne Cashman reports that around 11:30 am, the sheriff’s office received a report of a car that was abandoned at the sewer plat in St. Regis.
The caller reported they watched the suspects go to a local hotel, with a woman staying at the hotel while a man went to the travel center.
The woman was put into custody by one deputy, while others went to make contact with the man at the travel center.
When the deputies made contact with the man, he reportedly pulled out a weapon and took a hostage.
The man did not follow any orders to put the gun down, and at one point, he pushed the hostage down, shooting them twice, according to Cashman.
That is when law enforcement fired on the suspect.
At this time, the hostage is in Missoula being treated for their injuries.
Cashman says there were four people involved in the armed robbery in Idaho, and that there were only two in St. Regis.
The community is safe as of Saturday afternoon.
An investigation is ongoing.
Agencies that responded to this incident involve Two Bear Air, Montana Highway Patrol, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Sander’s County Sheriff’s Office, and SWAT teams from Missoula and Kalispell.
UPDATE AT 2:38 PM:
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the community is now safe.
Undersheriff Wayne Cashman told us one shooter is deceased and a hostage is in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The situation reportedly started in Idaho and police pursued a suspect car to the state line.
That car was found in St. Regis.
Two people came from the car, with one being arrested on foot and the other killed after holding a person hostage.
The St. Regis rest stop is currently closed.
No further details have been released.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
ST. REGIS, Mont. - The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of St. Regis of an armed robber.
People are being told to stay inside and lock their doors.
Law enforcement is responding.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
