MISSOULA, Mont. - Agencies responded to a semi-truck rollover on I-90 Thursday.

The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) says 9-1-1 reported a semi vs. car crash around 1:35 pm.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Robert Strauch told our reporter on scene the semi was eastbound on I-90 when it drove into the median when the road curved south near North Reserve St. in Missoula.

The semi crossed into the westbound lanes, struck a car, drove through a fence, and hit several other cars and two cargo containers before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel.

According to Trooper Strauch, the car that was struck by the semi overturned, and another car was struck by debris from the incident.

Crews on scene treated the injured driver and mitigated a diesel fuel leak from the semi.

MFD reports one occupant from a car on I-90 was transported, and that the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The Missoula Fire Department says they were assisted by Missoula Rural Fire District, MESI, County Sherriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula Health Department, North Western Energy and several tow companies.

Article updated at 3:30 with new information from Montana Highway Patrol.

Article updated at 7:03 pm with new information from the Missoula Fire Department.