MISSOULA -- The countdown has begun to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, with just one week to go before it starts, ticket sales are doing well.
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival's Executive Director, Rachel Gregg, said there's 87 different films from 26 different countries this year.
"You can watch film's at the festival on our platform called Eventive, where you can browse through the festival catalog, and order films right there on the page," Gregg said.
Despite this year's unique festival, Gregg said they're still selling a lot of tickets.
"We've reached about two-thirds of our goal for revenue," she said.
While some of this year's films, like 57 Days, or E14 are about the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of them aren't. However, Gregg said it's still an underlying theme.
"It is something that's already in the eye of the beholder, so we're going to be thinking about that too and filmmakers have done a beautiful job of providing that follow-up," Gregg said.
Almost every film in the festival will have a Q & A session with it.
"Some of them will be live, so you can actually join for live Q & A's at a particular time, type in your questions in the live chat, and ask those questions to the filmmakers," Gregg said.
Other's will be pre-recorded so that you can view after you watch a film.
Gregg added that if you want to see the world from all different perspectives, the festival is a great way to do that.
"Almost everyone around the world has had this common thing that they've had to deal with and suddenly there's common ground in ways that we haven't seen before," she said.
Once you order a film, you'll only be able to watch for a certain amount of days. Once it's unlocked, it will be available for 48 hours and once the film is started, it will expire in 24 hours.
There's different passes available for the festival, but once you buy a pass, you have to reserve a ticket on the Eventive website for the films you want to watch, because there's only a limited amount of 'virtual seats' available.
You can download the Eventive app for Apple TV or Roku to watch it on your TV.