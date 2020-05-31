UPDATE - One woman is dead after a car crash into Rock Creek Sunday evening.
According to Montana High Way Patrol, four people were in a car traveling on Rock Creek Road when the car struck a rock with their tire and veered left. The car went down the embankment and overturned in the creek.
Three people were able to make it out safely, however, the fourth person died.
The driver was a 21-year-old man from Frenchtown and the woman who died was 21 years old from Missoula.
Right now MHP says speed is a suspected factor.
