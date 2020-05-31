Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY. * AT 1159 PM MDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATE RIVER IS AT 10.9 FEET AND IS EXPECTED TO SLOWLY RISE TO 11.1 FEET THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. &&

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .WARM TEMPERATURES WILL MELT HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK AND INCREASE RIVER FLOWS. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * AS OF 11 AM MDT JUNE 1, THE RIVER REMAINS AT 9.0 FEET. MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE AS EARLY AS SATURDAY, JUNE 6. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&