MISSOULA, Mont. - One woman is dead after a domestic related incident in a grocery store parking lot on Saturday, October 16.
Missoula Police, fire and medical responded to the WinCo parking lot around 8:44 p.m. for the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday.
Medical aid was provided to the woman on scene before she was transferred to a hospital, where she later died.
According to police, the suspect, Bradley Nagel, remained on scene and was cooperative when law enforcement made contact with him. Police say the woman was Nagel's girlfriend.
Nagel was transported to the Missoula Police Department and taken into custody without further incident.
The crash is still under investigation.
This article has been edited.