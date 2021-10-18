MISSOULA, Mont. - One woman is dead after a vehicle vs pedestrian crash took place in the WinCo parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Missoula Police, Fire and medical responded. Medical aid was provided to the woman on scene before she was transferred to a hospital.
According to a release from the Missoula Police Department, the woman died at the hospital.
The suspect, Bradley Nagel, remained on scene and was cooperative, according to police.
A preliminary investigation found that the woman was Nagel's girlfriend.
Nagel was transported to the Missoula Police Department and taken into custody without further incident.
The crash is still under investigation.
