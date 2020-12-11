MISSOULA -- One non-profit in Missoula needs your help.
The Foundation for Community Health is holding a fundraiser to help support the care of cancer patients.
The Community Oncology Fund provides care-related costs for patients undergoing cancer treatment.
The annual Community Cup Hockey Benefit usually helps raise this money, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. In it's place, the non-profit is holding an online auction next week.
Operation and Program Manager, Kevi Berger, said the funds will also go toward transportation costs and medication that patients otherwise might not afford.
"If you've lost your job, or you've had your benefits cut, or you have to go in for a bunch of testing and your insurance doesn't cover it," Berger said. "That just adds more stress and more to a patients load, when really all they should be doing is sitting back and trying to get healthy."
The auction link is live now, and will close Dec. 20 at noon.
You can also text 'Give2FCH' to (406) 302-5086 to get a link to bid!