Folks in Missoula can now make their voices heard without going to public meetings thanks to the new public engagement service "Engage Missoula."
From housing development plans to the layout of parks, Missoula residents now have more say on how the city makes plans.
By going to Engage Missoula you can see the projects the city is working on and let them know what you think all with the click of a button.
Either on your phone or on the computer, you can see overviews of projects, who's working on the plans, and you can leave a comment on what you think should be done.
Similar engagement tools have proved successful in other cities like Austin Texas and Boulder Colorado.