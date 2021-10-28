Open house held at Johnson St. homeless shelter

MISSOULA, Mont. - Winter is fast approaching in Montana, and the Poverello in Missoula is preparing to open the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street.
The shelter had an open house on Thursday, ahead of their Nov. 1 opening.
City and county officials, Poverello Center staff, the security firm Rogers International and the Missoula Police Department answered community members' questions at the event.
The shelter provides room for 150 people per night, but some nearby business owners have had instances of people sleeping in their parking lots, littering and so on.
The City's Reaching Home Program Manger, Emily Armstrong, said they're working to address those issues.
"The biggest is the security presence and that, like I mentioned, has been truly very responsive to the feedback we've heard. I've taken notes from all the conversations we've had, and noted the specific parks, the specific trail systems, the certain times of day and we're really working with security to build that into their scope for their daily rounds," Armstrong said.
The shelter has around $615,000 in funding from the City, County and the Human Resource Council.
