MISSOULA, Mont. - Recreationists can enter the Mount Jumbo South Zone starting March 23 following the winter wildlife closure Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced.
The South Zone, which includes the Lincoln Hills Trailhead and all points south of the Saddle Road, will reopen at 6:00 am.
Anyone with dogs must keep them on a leash near wildlife.
"For elk and deer, the spring green-up of vegetation can't come soon enough—so they can start replenishing the physical reserves they lost over the winter," FWP Wildlife Biologist Liz Bradley says. "Female elk and deer are doubly stressed as they try to push through these tough conditions carrying the young they will deliver in late May and June."
