In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic many events are being canceled, but a group of volunteers in Missoula started Operation Easter Basket to make sure Easter is still going strong for families in need.
From candy to toys these Easter Baskets have something for everyone. Over 300 Easter Baskets are being stuffed to the brim with all sorts of sweet treats and the best part is, everything was donated
"I work for a cooperation that is generous enough to donate all the Easter baskets and candies and items that are going to be irreverent due to COVID-19 when we reopen, so we didn't want them to go to waste," Operation Easter Basket Organizer Sharon Joyce said.
But Joyce thought she could do something more than just donate chocolate.
"We could have just donated the boxes in a big lump sum to the food banks, and to who ever would take it, but of course I wanted to create something that was a little more meaningful," Joyce said.
So she turned to some friends from CASA of Missoula.
"She said to me 'is there any way JD, that you could connect us to some of those foster and adoptive families and then we could give Easter baskets to foster kids and we can leave the baskets on their door steps' and I said that's a fantastic idea let me see what I can do," Waypoint Church Pastor JD Partain said.
After a few calls they were able to set up a team and start stuffing Easter baskets, all from 6 feet away of coarse.
"We wanted to do this in a way that is going to honor social distancing, to put together Easter baskets and drop them off at porches for the families and the crew at Waypoint Church said sure I think we can do it," Partain said.
Cameron Oliver is a youth pastor at Revive Church in Missoula and he hosted the initial basket put together. With gloves and masks on, they first had to organize everything that was going inside the baskets.
"At first it is like how are we going to get through this but when you are working on a team and Sharon and JD are great so it all just plugged together, and I knew it would, but it was a little over overwhelming at first," Oliver said.
Soon they were stuffing baskets like a well oiled machine.
"Once we got the right people involved and the right people in place it just sort of grew exponentially from there," Joyce said.
Over 300 baskets were filled with goodies over the weekend, the next step now its to start delivering early this week.
"We have to deliver as far a way as Thompson Falls and down to Hamilton so we are going to need a good day in a half to get those but we really want to try to do it three days in advanced because according to the CDC you have to quarantine inanimate objects for a certain amount of time usually two to three days," Partain said.
Just in time to be opened Easter morning.
"I think getting a gift like this it means a lot especially when you are not expecting something or you are not planning on going shopping," Oliver said, "so I think a gift like this is going to make a difference in a lot of kids lives and families."
All the food and candy that didn't make it into an Easter basket was donated to City Foods food bank, DeSmet schools, and a few group homes.