MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula.
The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from various agencies in Montana and Federal Officers.
During this operation, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office was the central point and worked closely with the City of Missoula Police Department.
A similar operation was recently held in Billings, and the task force is focusing efforts throughout Montana in areas with a concentrated population base.
“Protecting children is a primary focus for Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and this effort has resulted in making our communities safer for our children,” stated Sheriff TJ McDermott. “We greatly appreciate the work done during this time by our law enforcement partners and the Task Force. This issue is not limited to a few days, a week, or a month in our county and we continually work to find and stop those preying on our young people.”
The FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force also assisted in the operation along with members from the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.
