Organizations in Missoula team up to give away free rainbow face masks

Three organizations in Missoula have teamed up to help slow the spread of covid-19, while also spreading positivity, one rainbow mask at a time.
The Montana Two Spirit Society, The Center and the Gay Health Task Force, all LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, joined forces to give out rainbow face masks to the community for free.
Andy Nelson who works at the Center said June is PRIDE month, and with covid-19, all their PRIDE events were canceled. However, they wanted to do something for the community, so they came up with this idea.
Nelson said the community support has been overwhelming positive.
"We just a board meeting last night we talking about how much this project has grown and exploded," Nelson said. "We just put in another order, we are up to over a thousand contracted to be made, and we'll see maybe more."
Nelson added while the face masks are free, they are asking for donations. His friend, Arielle, is commissioned to make the masks and they want to pay her a fair wage for her hard work.
