Organizers ask for feedback on outdoor safe space

MISSOULA, Mont. - Organizers of the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space are hosting an online listening session, open to the public. The session is taking place Thursday, Feb. 4 at noon. They will share how the project is going, answer questions and address any concerns from community members.
United Way of Missoula, Hope Rescue Mission and Missoula County opened the space in mid-December. It's located on private land, just south of Missoula. In the midst of COVID, local shelters aren't able to operate at full capacity. The outdoor space is working to make up for those lost beds.
Dave Strohmaier, Missoula County commissioner, recognized there was a lot of concern before the space opened.
"Would there be increasing occurrences of criminal activity? Or, you name it, the list goes on and on," Strohmaier said. "Honestly, the only thing that I've heard from some folks is that they've been pleasantly surprised that some of those fears have not happened."
The commissioner said he takes public comment very seriously, and if there are ways the space can be improved, he wants to know about it.
