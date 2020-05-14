ST. IGNATIUS, Mont - The St. Ignatius Chamber of Commerce announced they are canceling the 38th annual Good Old Days in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
St. Ignatius Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Facebook post "Please understand that this was a very HARD decision knowing that we as a community love to get together and celebrate our town with events that are fun for everyone. We have to respect our community, our county, our State to keep us safe."
The chamber of commerce writes in the post they are planning on other potential events in the future once it is safe to do so.
"Stay safe and healthy because no matter who you are you are important to us!" the chamber of commerce's post reads.