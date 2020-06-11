MISSOULA - The Missoula Downtown Association decided to cancel the Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight summer series 2020 in Missoula in concern for the community's health and safety amid COVID-19.
According to a release from the MDA, the space situation of Caras Park and popularity of the summer series makes is almost unfeasible to host the weekly events while enforcing social distancing guidelines.
“We appreciate the leadership and guidance provided by the health department,” Linda McCarthy, Executive Director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said in a release. “The need for more structure around assigned seating and the ability to mandate and enforce physical distancing at an event like Downtown ToNight is incredibly challenging, especially for a small organization that relies so much on volunteers and sponsors. We want to do what is best for Missoula, so we will re-structure our summer experiences to encourage smaller gatherings in this moment.”
Instead of hosting the Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight events, MDA says they will make changes to host Downtown Missoula Pop-Ups three days a week in effort to decrease the threat of spreading COVID-19. The pop-up will include a small amount of vendors properly spaced apart.
The pop-ups are will be at Caras Park on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursdays from 5-8 p.m.
MDA says if things go accordingly, they will consider enlarging the pop-ups to other downtown Missoula parks.
“We want to create a smaller, more intimate experience that supports our Downtown businesses and economy, while also doing all we can to reduce the spread of the virus in our community,” said McCarthy. “It’s how we are going to move forward in the midst of this pandemic and do all we can to make lemonade out of lemons.”