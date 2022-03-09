MISSOULA, Mont. - Community members rallied to bring awareness to the challenges people in Ukraine are facing right now.
Local organizations decided it was time not just to talk about the situation in Ukraine. By a way to lend their support, opening up this space for everyone to come together for a fundraiser to raise funds for those impacted by the conflict. For locals in Missoula like Russian student Katya Bays, the peace and unity for Ukraine is needed now more than ever.
"These last two weeks have been like a colidasope of emotions for me , anger, fear, hopelessness and unbearable shame, this was the type of shame that I've never experienced before in my 36 years of my life and what's really strange about this shame, that I personally didn't hurt anyone and didn't offend anyone but this feeling is burning me from inside," said Bays.
Community members like Katya are continuing to take action in solidarity. Starting with raising for the World Central Kitchen, an organization working to provide emergency food relief and resilience programs in Ukraine.
Just over $2,00 dollars has been raised so far, if you wish to show your support for the cause, click here to donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.