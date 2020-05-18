MISSOULA - Organizers are rescheduling the start date for the Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight Summer Series in Missoula to June 17 and June 18 due to coronavirus concerns.
“We have so much to be thankful for in our community, and both Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight bring people together in Caras Park every week,” said Bob McGowan, President of the Board of the Missoula Downtown Association said in a release. “While our volunteer planning committees are prepared to roll out these programs, we want to be thoughtful and responsible on how we provide these offerings for our community members and neighbors.”
According to the release from the Downtown Missoula Partnership, the Out to Lunch Summer Series started in 1986 in Caras Park every Wednesday from June to August. The Downtown ToNight Summer Series started in 2001 every Thursday evening from June to August. Both include a live band, food trucks and alcoholic beverages.
The Downtown Missoula Partnership says this year is the first year they have had to set back the start date.
“It’s very difficult to plan for events in this current environment, but our staff and committee members have been diligent in moving the planning efforts forward for these beloved summer activities,” said Linda McCarthy, Executive Director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. “Summer events in Caras Park contribute significantly to Missoula’s culture and our economy, so we will do what we can to sustain as many of those events as possible.”
The Downtown Missoula Partnership says they are cooperating with vendors, sponsors, musical acts to design new safety and health measures for the summer series. Additional details will be released as it becomes available.