CORAM, W. GLAZIER, Mont. - From West Virginia and now Montana, one lucky fire truck found a new home at the Coram, W. Glazier volunteer fire department. Now working to be restored it's former glory, as one brother is actively working to help out volunteer fire departments across the country... starting with his brother right here in Montana.
Independent business owner, David Tabb saw the opportunity to adopt the yellow treasure when companies in his town fell under hard times to upkeep the fire truck. He purchased the big rig and that's when his brother, the chief at the Coram, West Glazier volunteer fire station said he could use it, and the exchange couldn't have come at a better time as volunteer fire departments fall under a unique category.
"This was one of those deals where they have fallen on hard times at the fire station, they had to put in a new station, nobody would help them, they don't have the money to buy the equipment, it just seems like there is nobody is doing anything, so this is me doing this for him," said Tabb.
Walter Tabb, Chief of the volunteer fire department said still a lot that needs to get done before this truck hits the road.
"We have to buy our own fuel, our maintenance of the equipment, the equipment itself, our turn out gear our wildland gear , all that gets payed through the 5 mill and donations," said Tabb.
As we approach potential wildfire season in Montana our volunteer fire fighters are ready get to work, and get this truck geared up for a busy season.
"It's a very critical time, we had lightning strikes last night, the piece of equipment is not equipped yet to go out on calls yet, but we are working on it, and it's going to be a great addition to our department,' said Tabb.
You can help by reaching to your local volunteer fire departments with donations or offering your services to get their new fire truck up and running.