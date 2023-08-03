Police lights - Vault photo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - An otter attack on the Jefferson River resulted in three women getting injured and one hospitalized Wednesday evening.

Jefferson County Undersheriff  James Everett told us the three women were attacked while they were floating on the Jefferson River.

Everett said he received the report of the attack at around 8:51 p.m.

One woman was life-flighted via helicopter to the hospital, and the other two women were treated on scene.

