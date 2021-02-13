Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Butte/Blackfoot Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region and Missoula Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&