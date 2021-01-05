MISSOULA -- If you've been around Missoula lately, you've probably seen igloos outside some of the restuarants.
Restaurants are using them for extra seating, since they are forced to limit capacity in their businesses.
Local resident, Sophie Larsen dined in one with her family.
"It was really cool. It was nice and warm in there and you can adjust the temperature to your liking. It's a pretty cool little space if you're safe with everybody."
The City-County Health Department's Environmental Health Branch Manager, Jeanna Miller, said it doesn't necessarily matter where you're eating, but it's important to be safe.
"Be it an outdoor igloo, or a table inside a bar or restaurant, or even a space inside a private home, the best thing people can do to protect themselves is to stay away form others, at least six feet from people who don't live with you," Miller said.
She said being completely outside might be safest, but in Montana winters, the igloos will do.
"It's not really those igloo structures that are the risk, it's more encouraging people to make smart, safe decisions regarding who they're around and how many other people they're around," Miller said.
She added that resturants using the igloos said they are allowing 'air out' times in between customers.
That, as well as all of the cleaning standards they use when people are at table inside the restaurant.
Larsen said she's glad restaurants are getting creative and her igloo experience was great.
"It's a pretty cool little space, if you're safe with everybody and you know everybody in there. I think it's a great idea," Larsen said.
If you don't want to sit in the same room with other people, Miller said eating in an igloo is a better option.
She said businesses are going above and beyond to keep people safe, while still allowing dine-in as an option.