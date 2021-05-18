Overnight construction resumes on Reserve Street

MISSOULA, Mont. - Expect lane closures and reduced speeds as crews return to a project from last summer on Reserve Street.
The majority of the work is happening at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Crews are painting more permanent stripes and curbs, installing signs, wrapping up electrical work and landscaping the surrounding area. The work runs from just south of I-90 to the intersection of Reserve Street and Brooks Street, with most of the focus on the north end of the project.
John Schmidt, construction engineer with MDT, said this road striping is a more in-depth process, so it can last longer and they won't have to redo it as frequently.
"Most likely, this is going to take about a month, because as we know, we have some less than desirable weather coming up at the end of this week," Schmidt said. "All of our activities right now are warm weather or warm, dry weather dependent."
If you're traveling in the area overnight or have an early morning commute, give yourself extra time for lane closures and reduced speeds. For those who live in the area, expect some equipment noise overnight as crews work.
After this, MDT will finish up the project with some fencing which won't impact traffic.