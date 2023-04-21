MISSOULA, Mont. - The community is invited to an open house at the Old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula Saturday, April 29.
The owners of the Old Post Hospital said in a release from Fort Missoula Commons said the purpose of the open house is for the public to get a direct view of why the building is in need of repairs.
“We want the community to see the need to restore the Old Post Hospital firsthand, and to hear directly from our team about the plan to revitalize this area of Fort Missoula,” Max Wolf, the property owner and project developer, said in a release from Fort Missoula Commons “We also hope visitors to the Open House will envision what this space could look like for our community in the future, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Fort.”
Save the Old Post Hospital project members will be at the event and able to answer questions from the public about the project.
The event is free, family-friendly and will be taking place at the Old Post Hospital Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free food and drinks provided.
Fort Missoula Commons' release said the current owners bought the Old Post Hospital in 2019 with the plan to rehabilitate it.
The Missoula Historic Preservation Commission heard the owners' proposal to repair the building at its meeting April 5 and is expected to come to a conclusion at the next meeting May 5.
Fort Missoula Commons' release said the owners are not seeking donations or public funds; rather they are trying to raise awareness to the public of the necessity for this proposal to move forward.
