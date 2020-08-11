MISSOULA - Big Sky Professional Baseball, the ownership of the Missoula PaddleHeads, is suing the City of Missoula and concert promotion company Logjam Presents over damages to the baseball field after a Mumford & Sons concert in August 2019.
The concert last summer took place after heavy rain, and left the outfield all but destroyed, forcing the cancellation of several baseball games.
The City of Missoula owns the stadium on Cregg Lane, which Big Sky Professional Baseball (BSPB) leases for its MiLB baseball team, the Missoula PaddleHeads, formerly known as the Missoula Osprey.
In July 2018, Logjam entered into a lease with the city for use of the stadium for concerts and other events.
In court documents dated August 11, 2020, exactly one year after the Mumford & Sons concert, attorneys for BSPB claim the baseball ownership was not consulted by the City or Logjam regarding Logjam's lease of the stadium, and was not "given the opportunity to provide meaningful input regarding the use of the Civic Stadium for large concerts..."
Attorneys for BSBP go on to claim that the City of Missoula and Logjam did not take into account water drainage issues, the impact of concert trucks and stages on the field, and did not follow through with inspections for protective materials on the field.
"Logjam knew that special efforts, including specials efforts to protect the playing field, were necessary to produce large concerts at the Civic Stadium, specifically the sold-out Mumford Concert, in the Civic Stadium which was not designed for that purpose," read the court documents.
"It rained before the concert. Proper selection and installation of field protection by Logjam would have alleviated some or all of the damage suffered to the playing field," write the attorneys.
As a result of the damage to the field, 6 Missoula osprey games were canceled, for damages that total $232,936.01 according to court documents.
Read the full court documents here: