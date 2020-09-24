MISSOULA - Organizers announced they are screening films throughout October for Centerfield Cinema at Ogren Park Alligeance Field in Missoula.
The PaddleHeads and the Roxy Theater, along with ATG Cognizant, and the Trail 103.3, revealed the upcoming titles showing throughout October, the PaddleHeads say in their release.
- Thursday, Oct. 1 - E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
- Thursday, Oct. 8 - Footloose
- Thursday, Oct. 15 - Ghostbusters
- Thursday, Oct. 22 - Beetlejuice
- Thursday, Oct. 29 - Scream
The Paddleheads urge attendees to buy tickets ahead of time as 14 of their 16 screenings garnered sold-out crowds. Attendees may also buy tickets at the stadium's box office the night of.
Missoula PaddleHeads is following strict safety measures due to COVID-19, find out the details here.