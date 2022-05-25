PaddleHeads to attempt Guinness World Record at season opener

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's a big day for baseball in Montana as we look ahead to Wednesday's opening games for Pioneer League Baseball.

Here's a look at the opening day matchups:

Glacier Range Riders vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

Northern Colorado Owlz vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Billings Mustangs vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

The PaddleHeads are coming into the season looking to start their quest as repeat champions after beating Boise last year to claim the title.

Fans will also have a chance to be a part of history in the making, by breaking the Guinness World Record of largest first pitch at a professional baseball game.

I looked it up on the official world record site and right now the record is held by the Dragons Baseball Club of Taiwan where 156 people threw out a first pitch in March 2021.

The PaddleHeads director of WoW Sam Boyd said they haven't hit the number theY need of RSVPs... yet, but he's feeling confident.

"We need 158 people, but we want to blow it out of the water," Boyle said. "We don’t want to just beat it by one or two. So we’re at least looking for 200 people, 300 would be awesome, a thousand would be … I don’t know how we’d get them all on the field, but it would be incredible.”

The PaddleHeads will document all the evidence and send in an application and cover letter.

The review process takes up to 12 weeks or so.

Participants will also receive an official PaddleHeads certificate to document their accomplishment.

To sign up to be a part of the record breaking attempt, purchase tickets here and check 'Yes! I want to participate in the world's largest first pitch' when you checkout.

If you've already purchased tickets, you'll also have the opportunity to sign up at the game.