MISSOULA, Mont. - As the weather warms up and you get out and about more, you may have noticed you're paying more at the pump.
According to AAA, in the last month, the average price of gas in Montana went up over 20 cents a gallon, from $2.32 to $2.57. Gary Little's owned Gary's Service Station since 1965. He shared in the last week he's had to change his prices twice. Prior to that, he was doing it about once every two or three weeks. He said the biggest reason behind these changes is COVID-19.
"The country is excited about getting things moving and going again," Little said. "And gasoline is one of the monitors of how the economy is doing. When gas starts going up, it means things are doing pretty well all over the board. It's a good sign, as much as people don't like to see it, it does mean that things are going to be better."
He added though the increases began in December and January, it's not as political as one may think.
"[The timing] would make it seem like a political thing.... but very, very little of it is political," Little said. "There are some issues like the Keystone Pipeline that is definitely something the oil companies are looking at and adjusting their prices or their future thoughts anyways towards what that's going to cost them."
Little predicted gas prices will continue to increase. He said to expect gas prices to get up to $3 a gallon in Montana.
So, when can you expect a break in prices? Little said it won't be anytime soon.