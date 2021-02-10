Pandemic spurs faster growth for Missoula airport

MISSOULA, Mont. - Starting in May, Allegiant will be adding direct flights between Missoula and Portland. This is Missoula International Airport's fifth new flight service since the pandemic started.
According to the airport's director, Cris Jensen, the pandemic has sparked faster growth. The silver lining of the pandemic is that airlines are recognizing Montana's attraction more, and they're responding to that, he said.
"I think airlines recognize that there's certain places in the country that the population is wanting to go, in big open spaces with beautiful scenery," Jensen said. "Right now, it's probably a popular destination. The public is not going to New York City where you have a high density."
According to the director, throughout the pandemic, passenger numbers flying into Missoula have been better than the national average.
Jensen said he's excited to welcome travelers from these new destinations. Looking ahead, they are working towards adding even more flights.
"I'm sure there will be new destinations announced in the future," Jensen said. "The timing remains to be seen. That's a conversation that is ongoing with the airlines, but there's plenty of reason to be optimistic that there's going to be some other markets out there that we will have new service announcements for"
Along with the new flights, the airport is continuing construction on the new terminal. It's scheduled to finish this year, so it can open in 2022.
Missoula isn't the only Montana airport seeing growth. Bozeman airport announced three new Allegiant flights to San Diego, Oakland and Austin. In Kalispell, Allegiant is also adding a flight to San Diego.