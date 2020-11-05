Panera Bread Missoula
MISSOULA -- If you like pastries, sandwiches and more, you're in luck. The chain restaurant Panera Bread, is opening it's first location in Missoula. 
 
After three years in the making, the restaurant will open on Monday at 7 a.m.
 
It's located in the Target parking lot, at 2410 N. Reserve Street.
 
Co-owner, Ryan and his brother are Montana Natives, who currently own Panera Bread Restaurants in Kalispell and Billings.
 
Ryan said opening a Panera in Missoula hits close to home.
 
“I was born here, I grew up in Billings but I’ve been up here for the last 20 years so yeah, it is good. Panera’s a project that we’ve been working on for 5+ years so feels good to make it back here to Missoula,” Ryan said.
 
The restaurant won't be opening with dine-in due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they'll offer drive through service and curbside pickup.

