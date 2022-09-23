Parades, tailgates and alumni, oh my: A guide to Griz Morning, homecoming edition

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's a major weekend in Missoula, it's homecoming at the University of Montana. This typically means lots of people, heavy traffic and busy streets.

The university changed or canceled many festivities over the past couple of years due to COVID-19 and construction, but the good news is everything is back- including the parade.

But, how will it look?

Griz fans would typically line the streets of Higgins and University Avenue for the homecoming parade this Saturday.

However, this year it's moved over to the other side of town as construction continues on Beartracks Bridge.

Floats will instead stage at the fairgrounds and move east along South Avenue to south campus and Dornblaser Field.

It kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

After a two-year hiatus, this will be the first parade for most UM students, so drum major Ben Debar's spending the week getting the rest of the band ready.

“We’re sort of the energy source of the crowd," Debar said. "We pump out a lot of sound, we pump out a lot of energy. It’s a lot of work. But, I’m just sort of telling them, everyone be ready it’s one of the most fun, exciting games of the season.”

The Yell Night Rally will return 8 p.m. Friday night on the Oval with the marching band, spirit squad and football team. Students will also light up the 'M' and host a bonfire.

Earlier in the week, students prepared campus for returning alumni with the Hello Walk, painting greetings on sidewalks near the oval.

According to the UM Alumni Association, thousands of alumni are expected to return to campus this weekend.

Director LeAnn Meyer shared her excitement to show the growth and upgrades taking place on campus.

“Alumni are essential to the success of the university," Meyer said. "They not only are champions for the university, whether that’s from admissions and recruiting to really being able to rally the griz spirit, from game day to career mentoring. It really just toes the whole nine [yards].”

Ahead of Saturday's 2 p.m. kick off against Portland State, there will be an Alumni Homecoming Tailgate located in the second space along the Kim Williams trail at the southeast corner from the Van Buren Street footbridge.

Below are helpful resources for planning a fun, and safe, homecoming weekend:

For a full list of university events, click here.

For information on UDash football shuttles, click here. Routes begin near the end of the parade route on South Ave, downtown and Missoula College.

For information on Mountain Line bus routes and tools to plan a trip, click here.