MISSOULA - A wheelchair was reportedly stolen from a paralyzed veteran in Missoula Monday night, after recovering the wheelchair from a previous theft in 2017.
Tim A. Gardipee, a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, posted to Facebook his white pull-behind trailer containing his wheelchair and other handicap equipment was stolen again.
Gardipee writes he has video evidence of the theft but he is asking the public for help. According to Gardipee, the vehicle in question is a white Chevrolet pickup truck.