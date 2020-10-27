MISSOULA - We are seeing some of the coldest temperatures on record right now across the state and as many people start their days in the worst of it, people should be aware of the signs of frostbite.
Frostbite can happen in less than ten minutes when the temperature is between 20 and 10 degrees. There are three phases of cold, first just feeling the cold air outside, next is a burning sensation and the last is a numb feeling which can happen in your fingers and toes. The numb feeling means your nerves are either frozen or dying and that is an indication of frostbite.
If you are feeling symptoms of frostbite, paramedics warn to never put the are directly under hot water or in immediate heat because this could lead to severe damage.
"It's gonna take a long time but you just want to use progressively warmer and warmer water as you start to get feeling back into your hands and feet or whatever part of your body has been affected," said Lexi Rittenour, Missoula Emergency Services Inc. paramedic.
If you feel that you may have frostbite it is best to get out of the cold and into a consistently warm environment. Also change into clothing that is room temperature and start to slowly re-warm your body without blasting hot heat or hot water onto your skin.
The best way to prevent frostbite is by putting a good base layer on yourself or your kids and making sure you're putting on a lot of loose layers to help insulate your body. Also make sure you are covering as much of your hands, face and ears as you can.