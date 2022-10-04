Parents urged to go with students to bus stops, school due to high bear activity in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Public Schools is heavily urging parents to go with young children to bus stops or school due to high levels of bears in Missoula.

MCPS said via Facebook Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is continuing to report bear activity in and around Missoula.

Parents are urged to go with young children at bus stops and school whenever they can.

Anyone who sees a bear near a bus stop or school is asked to report it to the school and FWP at missoulabears.org