With floating season around the corner Missoula Parks and Rec wants to know what parts of the Clark Fork River you use to get to the water.
Whether you like to go fishing along the banks, or float down the river through town, Parks and Rec has seen an explosion of river recreation over the years.
"Over the past few years we have done surveys where we have counted people and on a warm sunny day in august the average number of floaters past the Madison street bridge is 58 floaters and hour and that doesn't count the folks on the banks," Parks and Trails Specialist Nathan McLeod said.
While they are happy to see people getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, more traffic does have a downside.
"With that explosion of river use there has been a lot of erosion of the banks lots of user made trails people trying to get down to the banks and little beaches and that has effected water quality and habitat space," McLeod said.
So the city wants to make sure folks have plenty of options to access the river in safer less damaging ways.
"There have been a lot of user made accesses and we want to make those better by hardening them, adding rock steps, we want to enhance those areas so erosion is not as bad and it protects water quality," McLeod said.
Parks and Rec has already posted some plans on the Engage Missoula website but they want to hear from you through their survey.
"With thtat resteration we have to provide access," McLeod said, "People want to get to the river and if we don't provide access they will make their own paths down to the water."
The survey area stretches for over 4 miles from Easy Street in East Missoula to Riverside Park near Russell Street. The survey is open until the end of March.